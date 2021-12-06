MOORE COUNTY TN (WSMV) – A EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Moore County Monday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado hit at 7:42 a.m. near Normandy and Tullahoma.
The tornado crossed Brinkley Road which led to several trees being uprooted. Afterward, it traveled east and uprooted more trees as it crossed Ledford Mill Road.
As the tornado continued eastward, numerous trees were uprooted, and a large barn near Motlow College Road had part of its roof removed.
Damage in Bedford County and Coffee County is still being investigated by NWS Nashville.
