The National Weather Service is confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Putnam County on Friday afternoon.
The tornado did touch down for a brief period of time and was 75 yards wide.
There were reports of damage in Putnam County.
4WARN Weather Alert continues until 8pm for the Mid State. A strong storm or two could develop along a cold front.
Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates.
