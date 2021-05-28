The National Weather Service is confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Putnam County on Friday afternoon.

The tornado did touch down for a brief period of time and was 75 yards wide.

There were reports of damage in Putnam County.

4WARN Forecast: Strong Storm Possible This Evening 4WARN Weather Alert continues until 8pm for the Mid State. A strong storm or two could develop along a cold front.

Stay with News 4 on air and online for updates.