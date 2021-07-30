NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students will begin to head back to school as early as next week. With COVID guidelines in place, News 4 checked in with the Tennessee Education Association to see how educators are gearing up for school.

“Educators want to make sure our students are safe and healthy, so we can provide the instruction that they deserve,” said Beth Brown, TEA President and Teacher.

As Brown speaks with teachers around the state, she says there are two emotions they’re facing.

“One is exhaustion. Last year was utterly exhausting for everybody. Many of our educators had very short summers because they did provide educational services to students during the summer break,” said Brown.

With an increase in COVID infection rates among children, she also says teachers may be facing anxiety.

“I don’t believe that anyone imagined that we would be starting a second school year under the threats of a pandemic and under pandemic conditions. So that is certainly not ideal, “stated Brown.

While other groups have had an ongoing debate around COVID protocols in schools, the association believes it’s important to be committed to the policies that will keep students safe.

“I think that we can all agree our top priority has to be the health, safety, and well-being of Tennessee students and educators. As we look forward to a great year of teaching and learning let’s make sure everybody is safe in doing that,” said Brown.