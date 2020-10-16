This pandemic has brought a painful year to many families. Now, people are remembering a Rutherford County educator who died from COVID-related complications.
A remarkable woman. Those are the words a lot of people are using to describe Susan Keener.
They know her as a 15-year education assistant for students with special needs at Murfreesboro's Walter Hill Elementary. She was known for being so involved with her students of all abilities, celebrating the milestones with families.
"She treated them like they were her kids," said one of Susan's two daughters, Allison Keener.
"Her heart was in it," added Susan's other daughter, Autumn Raffaele.
Susan's compassion is something she passed to her daughters.
"I think it helped shape me as a mom," said Autumn.
"I'm in school to be a social worker," added Allison. "I saw what she was doing, and I knew I wanted to help people."
It was August when Susan tested positive for COVID.
"She had a COVID pneumonia that had developed in her lungs which was heartbreaking," said Autumn.
Susan came to Vanderbilt to be treated for COVID-related complications. She eventually tested negative and had several good days, but then came hard news.
"They told us we weren't going to have any more of those good days," said Autumn. "I was with her all day the day she passed. I told her I loved her, and everything is okay, and it's just hard to see your mommy that sick, but I wasn't going to leave her, and I didn't."
Susan died Wednesday.
Autumn and Allison said their mom was never about getting attention for her work. In a hard year, two daughters want to share the story of a mom who defined what it is to be kind, a remarkable woman.
Susan's funeral arrangements can be found here:
https://www.woodfinchapel.com/obituary/susan-keener?fbclid=IwAR2mWC9DwzzGq0GKn0qxlmE0cI1ouDrPAYkh07PMli2ZHsNIQYlhpycxswE
