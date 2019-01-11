NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 has learned that the educator license for the director of Metro Nashville Public Schools has been placed under review.

According to the State Board of Education, Dr. Shawn Joseph's license was placed under review in September 2018.

At this time, no action has been taken against Joseph's educator license.

The statement from the board reads in part:

In August 2018, the State Board of Education became aware that some cases of alleged educator misconduct in the Metro Nashville Public Schools system had not been timely reported to the Office of Educator Licensure as is required by the board’s rule on educator licensure discipline.

This comes after News4 was the first to ask if his license was under review.

