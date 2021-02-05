NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper released his capital spending plan, which focuses on education and transportation.
The $474.6 million plan will have "largest-ever investment for schools and advances transportation improvements without additional tax increases," according to the mayor's office.
The plan allocates $191 million for Metro Schools and creates three new schools. One of the new schools will be a high school in Bellevue that will require $100 million of the budget. The plan also calls for $4.2 million investment toward phase one of a new Cane Ridge Middle School and a $18.8 million for a 24-classroom expansion at Cane Ridge High School.
The current high school in Bellevue is "more than 60 years old and ranks among Metro Schools’ lowest for facility quality," according to the mayor's office. This high school will be built on the 274-acre former Hope Park Church site and will serve 1,600 students.
The plan includes $67.8 million for maintenance and repairs in 45 schools across Nashville. Those repairs and maintenance will include upgrades to the HVAC.
The plan will also feature transportation and will call for 1,961 improvements across more than 300 neighborhoods. The mayor's office said it believes "state and federal funding to pay for up to 60% of its projects."
