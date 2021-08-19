NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Education Secretary has sent a letter to the governor and the Tennessee Commissioner of Education.
Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner Penny Schwinn asking them to make a safe return for students and staff this school year.
Cardona that he had learned about the recent executive order "prohibiting local educational agencies (LEAs) from adopting requirements for the universal wearing of masks."
In the letter, it stated that the United States Education Department is concerned with the actions of the Tennessee government.
"The Department stands with the dedicated educators who are working to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction," Cardona said.
Cardona said his office is looking to partner with the governor and Schwinn's teams "on any efforts to further our shared goals of protecting the health and safety of students and educators."
News 4 reached out to the governor's and Schwinn's offices for comment.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.