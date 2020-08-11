NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Education has now set up a system for notifying families when there is a positive COVID-19 case in schools.
During the governor's news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn said there is now a dashboard on their website to release the data when there are positive cases at schools.
Also, when there is a positive case, there is a district school action team working separately and notifying families of the class and school, if there was possible exposure.
They’ve also partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to have eight staff members doing child well-being checks and can access nutrition resources.
This week, an innovative assessment program is also running where they give students a brief assessment to see if they’ve fallen behind because of the pandemic and have a teacher back for easy access to resources.
“We certainly have districts who are the first in the state but also the first in the state……that’s a tough position to be in. we do expect there will be positive cases in schools. It’s how we react and mitigate that,” Schwinn said.
Also affecting children is the pandemic EBT benefits program and the application deadline for students who didn’t have meals from March through May.
To access the dashboard, click here.
