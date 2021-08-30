WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) — The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced on Monday that it would be opening an investigation into five states, including Tennessee.
The investigation will look into whether "statewide prohibitions on universal indoor masking discriminate against students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education."
The OCR sent letters to chief state school offices in Tennessee, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. The OCR said it is concerned that these mask restrictions at schools "may be preventing schools…from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19."
Cardona previously sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn stating that the governor's recent executive order may be infringing on federal laws.
The United States Education Secretary has sent a letter to the governor and the Tennessee Commissioner of Education.
The OCR released the letter sent to Tennessee on Monday. The governor's office said with the letter just being released, "we are reviewing."
On Aug. 18, the president stated that he wanted all students to have "the opportunity to participate and remain in full-time, in-person learning safely, without compromising their health or the health of their families."
