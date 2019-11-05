NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn outlined her plan for how to move Tennessee’s education system forward on Tuesday.
Schwinn spoke at a three-day conference at the Music City Center where teachers can come and learn what initiatives they will be asked to put in place in the classroom.
“Every single student gets the support they need,” said Schwinn. “We’ve got to focus on our educators to make Tennessee the place people want to come and stay a teacher so they can accomplish the dreams they set for themselves.”
Teachers have to register for the event, which ends on Thursday.
