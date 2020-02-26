NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVoss spoke to a national convention of religious broadcasters in Nashville on Wednesday morning.
In the discussion, she noted that the Trump administration stands behind prayer in school. The administration wants to hear from parents about any infringement of that.
DeVoss noted that she is working to have federal education money sent directly to the states as block grants, to spend as they see fit.
Along with that is DeVoss' proposed tax credit program, dubbed Education Freedom Scholarships, providing a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for individuals or corporate donations to school tuition, topping $5 billion.
The administration has expressed support in technical education, for programs that provide training in high-demand technical fields.
Later today DeVoss will join Governor Bill Lee for a tour of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in celebration of National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month.
News4 plans to carry their visit live in the all-new News4 app. Visit www.wsmv.com/download to update yours today.
