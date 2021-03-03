NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two popular Nashville restaurants will mark one year since the deadly outbreak of tornadoes across Middle Tennessee by handing out free food to the community.
Edley's Bar-B-Que's East Nashville location will hand out free pork sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to thank everyone who came out to help in the tornado recovery.
That will be at their 908 Main Street location.
Edley's will also raise money through donations for the Tennessee Action for Hospitality and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
The iconic Loveless Café will also give out its famous biscuits and preserves from its food truck this morning.
The truck will be set up at The Church on Lockeland Springs on Holly Street from 10 a.m. to noon, or until they run out of biscuits.
