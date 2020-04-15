NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So many people are putting their lives on the line right now to help others during this challenging time.
While we have our healthcare workers to thank, there are so many others working the front lines, including restaurant employees.
News4's Lindsay Bramson took us inside Edley's BBQ to show us how they're staying safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, the dining room at Edley's BBQ in 12 South is packed with customers, but right now it's empty. Chairs are stacked and there's nothing but a few employees.
Lando Quinto is one of those employees.
Some may even call him a hero...working the front lines and through it all, he stays humble.
"I don't feel like a hero. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do," he said.
Usually back in the kitchen cooking, Quinto is one of a hand full of people still working during a time when most people are home.
"To put a smile on someone's face with BBQ and cooking some food...if that's the least I can do I'll take it," Quinto said.
To stay safe, Quinto along with the other employees wear masks at all times.
Customers aren't allowed inside and everything is being wiped down multiple times a day.
"I'm continuously washing my hands, changing my gloves and when I get home my shoes stay in the garage," General Manager Bill Dubec said.
By staying open and offering takeout, owner Will Newman says it's his way of providing some sort of normalcy during a time of so many unknowns.
"Just for a brief moment we can provide some distraction away from self-quarantining," Newman said.
Quinto says cooking is what makes him happy, and while he needs his job to pay the bills of course, it's about so much more.
"The spirit's still up there, man," he said. "This thing can't break me. It can't break my family. We're just going to keep going."
