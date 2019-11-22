NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Edley’s Barbecue shared video of an armed robbery at their restaurant for the first time Friday, nearly a month after their pit master was held at gunpoint.
One day after celebrating their eighth year in Nashville, Edley’s owner Will Newman is reliving what he calls their worst day. “I felt sad that he was having to go through that. I felt that I let him down,” he said.
In the early morning hours of Halloween, their security cameras captured two men breaking in through the back of the restaurant multiple times, waiting for someone to come into work.
“They knew what they were doing. This isn't the first time they've done something like this,” Newman said. The pit master was the first one in that day. “They were familiar with the property. They were familiar with where the office was. They knew where the safe was. They had been targeting us.” The men can be seen in the footage putting a gun to the pit master’s head for four minutes.
$3,100 was taken from the safe, but it isn't about the money. Newman took to Facebook late Thursday night offering $5,000 to anyone who can help them get justice for their beloved pit master. “He's not just a team member, he's a family member. We truly love him and support him,” he said.
The whole team was shaken after the experience, he said, but each day has been easier than the one before.
“We've been here for 2,000 plus days and we had one bad day. And that bad day won't define us.”
Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
