Terry C. Smith

Terry C. Smith was shot and killed Thursday night in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville.

 Courtesy MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police identified the man shot to death in Nashville’s Edgehill neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers were called to a shooting at 7:30pm in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue near midtown Nashville Thursday night, where they found 21-year-old Terry Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

Midtown hills precinct officers are continuing their investigation and are pursuing what they say are strong leads to the identity of Smith’s killer.

If anyone can provide information regarding this incident, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.