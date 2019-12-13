NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville police identified the man shot to death in Nashville’s Edgehill neighborhood Thursday night.
Officers were called to a shooting at 7:30pm in the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue near midtown Nashville Thursday night, where they found 21-year-old Terry Smith dead from a gunshot wound.
Midtown hills precinct officers are continuing their investigation and are pursuing what they say are strong leads to the identity of Smith’s killer.
If anyone can provide information regarding this incident, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.