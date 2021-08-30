NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Up until his death, Ed Asner was advocate for those living with disabilities.

Ed Asner had a son and granddaughter with autism, so he knew and understood what it was like to live with disabilities.

News 4 talked with Asner four years ago while he met with young people in Nashville, all of them on the autism spectrum. It was part of a nationwide tour he was on to talk to such kids.

"They're hard to work with no doubt,” he said. "They are the kindest most gentle people you will ever meet."

On Sunday, Asner died at the age of 91. He was always an advocate his outspoken views in the 70's led to the cancellation of his TV show, Lou Grant.

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant…

Late in life he was a champion for improving disability rights. He believed just saying hello was a great way to start a relationship with the overlooked, always encouraging people to do so.