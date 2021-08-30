Up until his death, Ed Asner was advocate for those living with disabilities.

Ed Asner had a son and granddaughter with autism, so he knew and understood what it was like to live with disabilities.

News 4 talked with Asner four years ago while he met with young people in Nashville, all of them on the autism spectrum. It was part of a nationwide tour he was on to talk to such kids.

Ed Asner on disabilities and his surprising response to classic line

"They're hard to work with no doubt,” he said. "They are the kindest most gentle people you will ever meet."

On Sunday, Asner died at the age of 91. He was always an advocate his outspoken views in the 70's led to the cancellation of his TV show, Lou Grant.

Late in life he was a champion for improving disability rights. He believed just saying hello was a great way to start a relationship with the overlooked, always encouraging people to do so.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

