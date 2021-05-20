NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Emergency Communications Center is projecting a need for dozens more dispatchers in the coming years to keep their call answer record as perfect as it has been during the pandemic.
When your safety is on the line, Amber Doss is on the other end of it. “We came to help people, it’s a calling,” she said. Turns out. there’s a science to answering calls for help.
“It’s life safety,” ECC Director Stephen Martini explained. “Can we get the right help to the right place quickly?” Martini braced for call volume to increase at the start of the pandemic, but it had the opposite effect. He said from March to June, call volume dropped by 40%. “Our traffic accidents that occurred during morning and afternoon commutes were not a problem. All the downtown entertainment district events that brought people to town were closed.”
The department evaluated call answer times for six weeks, and Martini discovered they were batting a thousand. “We were answering the 911 calls well above the standard,” he explained, referring the National Emergency Number Association call answering standard, which is 15 seconds 90% of the time. “Something I’ve never seen in my career until the pandemic.”
Call volume remains below pre-pandemic rates, but Martini projects the department could eventually need as many as 59 more dispatchers to keep meeting those standards. He doesn’t anticipate that need will come until 2023.
Another way to help emergency call takers keep meeting those benchmarks is to reduce call volume. For example, last year, the ECC partnered with HUB Nashville. In a non-emergency, Davidson County residents can now submit a report with a photo online or via the HUB Nashville app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.