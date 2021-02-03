NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Emergency Communications Center had multiple back-up plans in place in the case of an event like the bombing, and they worked. Here are the gaps they're still working to fill.
No one could have predicted what took place on 2nd Avenue on December 25 or the chaos that ensued afterward when much of the region was left without service. But, it's the ECC's job to prepare for the worst.
"Events like this happen as often as every year, or every other year, on a much smaller scale," Nashville ECC Director Stephen Martini explained. Martini said he was referring to weather events or construction projects. Still, a bomb going off right in front of the building that connects much of the southeast was a first. "This is the largest scale 911 outage since the 2004 rolling blackouts," he said.
His office, though, plans for four levels of failure. "We went from step one to step three pretty quickly."
Nashville AT&T customers' 911 calls are routed through the AT&T building downtown. Martini said upon realizing it was compromised, and the ECC rerouted calls to a facility outside Nashville. When that one lost power, they moved to plan C.
"A member of our team quickly identified the need to roll back the way we receive those calls to a more traditional copper line path that's been in place since the 60s," Martini explained.
All of this, however, was no matter for those who rely on AT&T for service. Now, the ECC is working with other counties on different ways to reach dispatchers when a customer doesn't have service.
"We had in place other paths," he explained. "Other ways to connect to our neighbors, we could have published, and are working on that now, published other 10-digit numbers for folks to call and route through [other counties'] systems back into our center."
The Metro non-emergency number 615-862-8600 is the next number people should call if they can't get through to 911. Martini said you can try putting in a request through Hub Nashville using WIFI. The ECC has an emergency text line in the works for future use.
"Text follows a different path than voice calls," he explained. "The goal is to get the call to the dispatcher to send you help, even if it doesn't come from dialing 911."
