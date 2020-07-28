For more than four months, our locally-owned restaurants have really been through it. One man had an idea to help them, and it's an idea that's working.
"I love the burgers," smiled Mauricio Sanchez, sitting in a restaurant booth. "The fish and chips. Oh my gosh."
Part of the restaurant business for 32 years and now a consultant, Mauricio knows food. It means something when Mauricio tells you he's a fan of the Lyncoya Café in Hendersonville, a place run by two young business owners, Seth Yeargan and Alex Sommese.
"That, my dude, is the shrimp and grits," said Seth, placing the shrimp into a bowl. "We just try to take pride in the food."
Seeing the smiles in the place and the level of work going into the dishes, it was hard for Mauricio knowing those young owners were feeling the effects of the pandemic.
"There was that question of whether we were going to make it," said Seth. "We were having to furlough staff."
Mauricio thought he could do something.
"It's time to give back," he said. "I've worked with small restaurants for a long time. I know how difficult it is for them to make ends meet. They don't have a lot of advantages that franchises have. They're on their own, pretty much. This is more than something I can do. It's something I have to do."
He started the Facebook group, Eat Hendersonville, to highlight locally owned restaurants. It's not for the chains or franchises, just the genuine, real-deal mom and pops like Lyncoya Café.
In less than three months, the page has already grown to nearly 9,000 members. Seth and Alex say it's working.
"It's a challenge we've overcome, and I think we've cleared at this point," said Alex.
Mauricio is just glad to help.
"It makes me feel proud," he said. "It makes me feel good. Every time I come in and get a smile, and they tell me 'thank you', that's all I want. That's all I want."
