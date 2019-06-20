If you’re wanting to eat healthier and local, there’s a program for that. It’s called “CSA,” that stands for Community Supported Agriculture.
CSA programs allow you to get fresh fruits and veggies from local farms straight to your kitchen. Bloomsbury Farms sits in both Rutherford and Williamson County and grows certified organic fruits and vegetables.
Lauren Palmer started the farm about ten years ago. Palmer said when people support CSA, they’ll really notice a difference in what they’re eating.
“We’re picking to order. So we’re picking it, washing it, and it’s getting to you in like 12 hours,” said Palmer, “People are getting excited because they’re getting food they’ve seen before and it’s tasting different, it’s smelling different, it looks different from in the store.”
There’s more than a dozen of these farms across the area that participate in CSA. Here’s some other farms that support CSA:
- Green Door Gourmet
- Barefoot Farms
- Bells Bend Farms
- Paradise Farms
All of the CSA-supported farms have pick-up locations across Nashville. Some even have pick-ups at the farms if you’re interested in selecting your own CSA basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.