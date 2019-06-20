If you’re wanting to eat healthier and local, there’s a program for that. It’s called “CSA,” that stands for Community Supported Agriculture.

CSA programs allow you to get fresh fruits and veggies from local farms straight to your kitchen. Bloomsbury Farms sits in both Rutherford and Williamson County and grows certified organic fruits and vegetables.

Lauren Palmer started the farm about ten years ago. Palmer said when people support CSA, they’ll really notice a difference in what they’re eating.

“We’re picking to order. So we’re picking it, washing it, and it’s getting to you in like 12 hours,” said Palmer, “People are getting excited because they’re getting food they’ve seen before and it’s tasting different, it’s smelling different, it looks different from in the store.”

There’s more than a dozen of these farms across the area that participate in CSA. Here’s some other farms that support CSA:

All of the CSA-supported farms have pick-up locations across Nashville. Some even have pick-ups at the farms if you’re interested in selecting your own CSA basket.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Alexandria Adams joined the News4 team as a reporter in October 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.