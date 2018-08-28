NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Consumers across the United States lost $16.8 billion to scammers in just the last year, and experts say your bad habits could make you a target.
One easy way to help prevent your identity from being stolen is to lie on your security questions.
Experts say most of those answers can be found on your social media accounts, so it's best to make up something outrageous for each one.
Make sure to use different and complicated passwords for all of your online accounts.
Check your bank accounts regularly, avoid sending sensitive information through email and don't overshare on social media.
Also make sure to update your smartphone apps as soon as the updates push through. The updates are designed to patch up any security holes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.