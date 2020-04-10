It's Easter Weekend.
Most Christians would be celebrating the life and ministry of Jesus with family, going to church on Sunday and holding Easter egg hunts.
However most buildings are closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus making this year's services look very different.
"I mostly miss the people I miss the hugs, the high-fives and hand shakes and just people," said Pastor Dale Robble of Highland Park Church in Nashville.
"You know our egg hunts we have thousands and 10 thousand eggs we have and are ready to roll and thousands of people who won’t be doing that."
Highland Park Church has been all online for the last several weeks. Easter Sunday will be no different. An empty parking lot, empty seats and locked doors.
"I think the modern church is having to grow up a little bit," said Pastor Robble. "And begin to meet people where they are. That’s what Jesus did. People didn’t come to a building they came in a very small setting."
In Mt Juliet, Tracy Vitela is beginning to start her own tradition. She's bringing the spirit of Easter to her Timber Trail neighbors at a safe distance.
"I realized wait we can’t go anywhere and kids are going to miss the bunny," said Vitela. "Easter was always a very, besides being a sacred holiday for me and my family. It’s got a lot of memories that are happy."
Because egg hunts are cancelled she is bringing the Easter Bunny, giving small sterilized Easter egg packages to kids in over 200 homes.
"It’s hard for kids and there’s so many emotions going on," she said.
Vitela and Pastor Robble share the hope more people learn the message behind the holiday.
"That brings me back to the story of Easter because you know what dead things can come back to life," said Pastor Robble.
