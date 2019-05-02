SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Kingsport, TN woman has been indicted on charges of false reporting after TBI investigators found reported sexual assault by a corrections officer did not happen.
Shauna Jones, 30, reported that the officer sexually assaulted her in April of last year while she was serving time in Sullivan County Jail.
Last week, a grand jury indicted Jones. She was arrested and booked into Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.