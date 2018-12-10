COLUMBIA, KY (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after admitting to investigators in Kentucky he had sex with a 14-year-old girl from Columbia, KY.
According to Kentucky State Patrol investigators, a complaint was filed on December 1 about an adult male, later identified as 39-year-old Samuel Hicks, of Maryville, TN, having sexual relations with the girl in Columbia, KY.
Troopers spoke with the victim who told them that she had been talking to Hicks on Snapchat. He showed up at her home, she met him outside, they had sex and he left. She told investigators that he was planning to come back to meet her on December 8, and Snapchat messages confirmed that he knew he was meeting a juvenile.
KSP and Adair County Sheriff's Department found Hicks driving a 1999 Toyota Avalon and was taken into custody. He admitted to investigators to having sexual relations with the girl.
Hicks was charged with sodomy in the third degree, unlawful transaction with a minor 1st illegal sex act under 16 years of age, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor for sexual offenses.
Hicks was transported to the Adair County Regional Jail and the case remains under investigation.
