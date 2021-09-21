KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Two boys from East Tennessee are hoping to be named the mullet king, according to a report from News4 partner WBIR.
Denver Jobe of Halls and Jeffrey Reynolds of Knoxville made it into the second round of the "Kids USA Mullet Championships."
Voting is done through Facebook and the pictures with the most likes will move on to the final round.
Voting is open now through the end of the day Wednesday, September 22.
To vote for Denver, click here.
To vote for Jeffrey, click here.
In the adult competition, Clint Duncan took the win, also representing East Tennessee.
