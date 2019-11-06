Edwin Melvin Graybeal III

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A sheriff's deputy in Washington County near Johnson City has been indicted on assault and misconduct charges by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to TBI, 49-year-old Edwin Melvin Graybeal III reportedly assaulted a detainee who was handcuffed on November 10, 2018. The investigation into the incident began in September.

A grand jury indicted Graybeal with one count of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, and one count of assault. He turned himself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on $3,000 bond.

