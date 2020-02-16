(WSMV) – Dr. Arnold and Jeanine Hopland of Elizabethton, TN, are not leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan due to Jeanine testing positive for coronavirus, according to WBIR in Knoxville.
The cruise ship has been quarantined off the Yokohama shore for 13 days now.
Arnold said the couple was notified of his wife’s positive diagnosis right before they were planning to fly back to the United States. The couple’s room steward tested positive, leading Arnold to believe that’s how his wife got the virus.
"When we were notified, they asked if I would like to return to the United States leaving Jeanie here in Japan," Hopland said. "I chose to stay as close as I could to my wife here in Japan."
Arnold also said the Tokyo embassy told him he and his wife will not be allowed to return to the United States until the end of March.
"Jeanie is not feeling symptomatic, but I believe she will be moved to a sure-based facility for isolation until she tests negative," he said.
No one has notified the couple of their next move, but Arnold believes he will likely be required to maintain their quarantine on the cruise ship for at least two more weeks.
