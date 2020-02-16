Dr. Arnold Hopland and wife Jeanine.

Dr. Arnold Hopland and wife Jeanine celebrate Valentine's Day while stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan. 

 Courtesy: WBIR

(WSMV) – Dr. Arnold and Jeanine Hopland of Elizabethton, TN, are not leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan due to Jeanine testing positive for coronavirus, according to WBIR in Knoxville.

The cruise ship has been quarantined off the Yokohama shore for 13 days now.

Arnold said the couple was notified of his wife’s positive diagnosis right before they were planning to fly back to the United States. The couple’s room steward tested positive, leading Arnold to believe that’s how his wife got the virus.

"When we were notified, they asked if I would like to return to the United States leaving Jeanie here in Japan," Hopland said. "I chose to stay as close as I could to my wife here in Japan."

Arnold also said the Tokyo embassy told him he and his wife will not be allowed to return to the United States until the end of March.

"Jeanie is not feeling symptomatic, but I believe she will be moved to a sure-based facility for isolation until she tests negative," he said.

No one has notified the couple of their next move, but Arnold believes he will likely be required to maintain their quarantine on the cruise ship for at least two more weeks.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.