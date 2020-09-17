KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Knoxville's rumored loose tiger, you might be disappointed.
After reports of a loose tiger and a subsequent search for the animal happened in east Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is clarifying what they think people saw.
Wildlife agents now say it was more likely a bobcat that was spotted than a tiger.
Last week multiple people called 911 reporting a tiger walking around their neighborhoods at night.
After a week of searching, investigators think it's actually a case of mistaken identity.
"If you look at a tiger, it's probably a little more orange than a bobcat. In the summertime, a bobcat can have a much reddish orange coat than in the winter time. They also have black and white markings on both of them as well. That's the dead giveaway. A tiger will be stripped and bobcat will be spotted."
It's important to note that after all of this, the bobcat theory has not been officially confirmed as true.
So technically it is still possible, though unlikely, that a tiger is roaming east Tennessee.
