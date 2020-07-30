JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (WSMV) - East Tennessee State University has received more than 100 submissions of pandemic-inspired artwork for a competition its hosting.
The university and its partners in the community have selected 40 of the submissions for awards.
The competition is an effort to capture a sense of collective experiences.
"It gives an emotive picture, a snapshot if you will, of what these artists are experiencing," said Reece Museum Director Randy Sanders. "They're just able to visually represent what they are feeling."
The museum hopes to showcase the art in a special exhibit once the pandemic is over.
