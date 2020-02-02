SEVIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An East Tennessee police officer was killed in a domestic shooting and his wife has been charged with first degree murder.
According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Winfield Dunn Parkway (the Kodak community) at around 7:23 p.m. Saturday evening. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.
The man, identified as 41-year-old James Smith of Soddy Daisy, TN was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later in the evening. The Sevierville Police Department has learned Smith was an officer with the Red Bank, TN Police Department.
Smith’s wife, 37-year-old Melissa Smith of Soddy Daisy, has been charged with first degree murder in his death. She was arrested and taken to the Sevier County Jail where she was booked.
Police recovered a handgun from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.