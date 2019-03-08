NEWPORT, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man got stuck while trying to clean up a road near his neighborhood after flooding.
The man was trying to fill a muddy stretch of road in Cocke County by dumping rocks, but he ended getting stuck waist-deep in the mud.
Philip Denny told NBC affiliate WBIR that two other people got stuck but were able to get themselves out.
After several hours, Denny was finally pulled out from the mud and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
"I was terrified. The first thing I thought when I fell was, 'I'm gone,'" he told WBIR.
His family said they'll keep loading rock onto the road but will block some of the dangerous areas.
