DESTIN, FL (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach Park in Destin, FL Saturday. 

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Suryanarayan Arundhadthi, 46, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, died. First responders were called to the scene at around 12:18 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they discovered Arundhadthi was not breathing and medical personnel administered CPR, but the man did not survive.

The victim's daughter said his legs were swept out from under him in rough surf.

This is a developing story; stay tuned to News4 for updates. 

