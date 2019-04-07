ELIZABETHTON, TN (WSMV) - Carter County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirm the arrest of a man charged in the death of his 76-year-old mother.
Investigators with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Office arrested 51-year-old John Christopher Ralph at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday night.
Investigators were called to a home on the 170 block of Reynolds Road in Elizabethton on Saturday after a caregiver reported finding Edith Betty Ralph dead. After further investigation, it was found John Ralph was responsible for his mother's death.
John Ralph is charged with one count of first degree murder and is currently being held in jail in Clayton County, GA on $1 million bond while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
