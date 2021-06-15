KNOX COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested after he blocked in a woman's car and told officers it was because he was "tired of millennials."
Police say 77-year-old Thomas Brandon told them a woman cut him off while driving.
He reportedly told police he chased the woman onto a dead-end road and used his truck to block her way out.
Police say Brandon got out of his truck and circled the woman's car as she called 911.
He told officers he did what he did because he was "tired of millennials."
Brandon is now charged with false imprisonment.
