JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV/WCYB) - The family of a little Tennessee girl shot in the head last week said they need all the support they can get.
Two-year-old Ariel Salaices is in critical condition, her condition worsening. She was shot by a stray bullet while playing in her back yard in east Tennessee.
NBC affiliate WYCB reports she and her brother were on the swing set when she fell off the slide, walked to her porch and collapsed with a gunshot wound to her head.
The family has been by her side every minute since it happened.
"My emotions are everywhere. At one point I'll be really sad, then I'll get really angry," said grandfather Michael Sawyer, "I know that's not gonna change the outcome. It's just hard."
The Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, said they have no idea where the shot came from.
"The person who did this couldn't have lived that far," said Sawyer, "Whether they know they did it or not, I think with all the information out there, I think they know who they are."
Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester is advising residents that shooting for fun around homes can be dangerous, but said there is no law in the county against shooting a firearm.
Salaices is recovering at a children's hospital in Knoxville.
