NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The East Nashville music community is trying to do their part to help service industry workers out of jobs.
The East Room is holding a multi-night show to raise money.
Wednesday kicked things off with Tayls, Taco Mouth, Quiet Oaks, Sad Baxter, Apollo Wild, and The Foxies.
Taco Mouth’s drummer Angela Gregory says the event is important to her because of her history with Basement East.
“We were the first band on that basement east stage. we were there for a few hours testing their PA and everything and the very next night they had a string of four or five shows,” says Gregory.
Not only will money go to service industry members but money donated to the Heartstrings Foundation will be distributing money to the East Nashville music community.
Thursday night bands at The East Room include Cosmic Shift, Admiral Phunk Brass Band, Matt Daughtry & Friends, MELD, and Roanoke Music.
