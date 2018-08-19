East Nashville woman who lost brother to violence speaks about recent killings

After a string of violent crimes claims three innocent lives in just as many days, investigators believe they all could be connected.
On Tuesday, two men robbed, shot and killed a man on his way to work.
Police believe they are responsible for a series of other robberies that same morning, within a half hour.
Then on Friday, a double murder. Two people were shot to death outside an East Nashville bar.
In each case, two men in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and got out of the car to rob them.
A woman who knows the pain of losing a loved one in East Nashville to violence spoke with News4 about these murders.
“Stop it, just stop it,” Lisa Monet said. “I've lost a love one due to violence. You have to be aware if you take someone's life, you're taking that part of someone else.”
Monet’s brother would have turned 45 this week. He was shot and killed in East Nashville 16 years ago.
“To keep my family together, and keep his memory, we celebrate his birthday,” said Monet. “I grew up in East Nashville. We're just trying to keep the community together.”
According to the crime map made by the Metro Nashville Police Department, there were more than 900 crimes committed in the last week. About one-third were violent crimes, including homicide, assault and robberies.
The Madison and East Precincts are putting more officers on the streets, saturating areas where these deadly shootings occurred.
Detectives are working closely together, because they believe these crimes could be connected.
Don Aaron, Metro Nashville Police public information officer said, “We know that Nashville neighborhoods throughout the city want to help us in getting these two killers off the streets."
“If you're looking for quick money, that's not it. You're not getting that quick money. It's not going to happen,” said Monet. “You're going to end up in jail.”
The Cobra Nashville is closed Sunday night. They are taking donations for the families of the two victims.
Police need your help catching those responsible. Anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers you can do so anonymously and qualify for a cash reward.