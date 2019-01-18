NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was stabbed and killed inside her East Nashville home Thursday night, police say.
Police responded to South 10th Street around 10 p.m.
Authorities say a woman was found dead inside the home with multiple stab wounds.
This investigation is ongoing.
There is no suspect information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.