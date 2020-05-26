NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man an East Nashville woman says tried to kidnap her while on a run.
Autumn Ryan says she was out Sunday morning in the Cleveland Park area for a jog. As she approached McFerrin Ave and Petway Ave, a man pulled over in a grey Nissan Sentra, telling her to get in.
“I took my ear plugs out and said sorry excuse me, what did you say? And he said get in my effing car or I’ll make you get in my effing car and he started to open the door.”
Instead of freezing up, Ryan says her adrenaline kicked in and she started yelling back at him to make a scene, and got her phone out to act like she was taking pictures of him.
“I’m a CEO of a company and so you know I’m used to being in situations where you have to act fast kind of thing.”
Ryan says turning the situation around on him made him quickly drive away.
“I got the guy, what he looked like all the way down to his description his t-shirt he was wearing, his hat, his ball cap, but most of all I had the whits with me to look at his tag and I just kept repeating it out loud, out loud, out loud.”
She said it enough that she was still repeating it when her daughter pulled up and they wrote it down, then called the police. Ryan is sharing her story as a reminder for other people who might be approached to have a plan. “The neighbor next door to me saw this same guy the day before doing the same thing to other women so he’s making his rounds.” She says knowing what to do in this situation likely saved her from getting into the car.
“I feel extremely safe where I’m at. We haven’t had incidents over here in I don’t know how long so I love my neighborhood, love where we’re at and who would’ve thought on a Sunday beautiful morning, 10:30 am, that I would have to worry about somebody trying to pick me up for sex trafficking,” says Ryan.
The mother-of-two thinks this may have been a human trafficking attempt because the Nissan Sentra the man was driving had temporary plates. “What I’ve been told is these sex traffickers pull off the temporary tag and put a new one on and then they’re back on the street so you can’t connect them.”
That’s something Metro Police says doesn’t come up high on their list of possible human trafficking cases, rather they tend to see more instances that involve fake job postings. They are however looking for the man and his motive as they say crime usually happens between people who know each other, there’s a target, or another reason.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5’6, 150 lbs, with a goatee and scruffy beard. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Police or Crime stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
