NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Groove, a popular small East Nashville vinyl record store, is fighting to keep its doors open. The store is hoping to raise $500,000 after its landlord said the building that the small business occupies is up for sale.
“We’re an owner run business,” Jessie Cartwright, Co-Owner of The Groove in East Nashville, said. “It’s just the two of us. We’re a record store. Records are very popular, but they’re not profitable. We do this for the love of music and the love of community.”
And that love is why “The Groove” is fighting to keep the needle on the record after a phone call from their landlord in October.
“In late October I got the phone call saying they were going to sell the building,” Cartwright said.
He added that the record store has a “right to first refusal” in their lease. This allows the record store within 90 days to come up with the money and say they’ll purchase the building or decline to buy the building.
But news of the sale was one layer. The other concern is the asking price which the owners said is close to $500,000.
“The amount that small businesses are asked to come out with to buy buildings with is unimaginable to small businesses,” Cartwright said. “It’s not attainable. And that’s why I think we’ve seen a lot of them close. Or, they’re forced to move which is honestly not an option either with rent being what it is now in Nashville as well.”
But the record store isn’t alone in the will to stay right where they are.
“I came down to support them,’ said David Koerner, a customer of The Groove said. “It’s vital to these smaller communities to keep them vibrant.”
“I’ve only lived in Nashville for three years, but so much of Nashville has already disappeared in the time I’ve been here and I’m going to fight keep them in place,” William Schutes, a customer who has shopped at The Groove for more than two years, said.
The vinyl record store has raised over $12,000 on their GoFundMe page that was started two days ago on Monday.
“We’ve basically resigned ourselves to the fact that if we can’t stay here, we probably will just close,” Cartwright said. “There’s nowhere within the vicinity that we can move that will be affordable for small business. We’re hopeful and we’re just going to keep pushing on. We also know it might not happen either. We’re not really thinking of that either way.”
And one customer is calling another set of the community to pitch in to help the record store.
“What I would like to see happen most of all is for some of the artists who have benefited from The Groove being here to step up,” Schutes said. “There’s only so much everyday people like me can give and $500,000 is a big number.”
Cartwright said, “Since day one, our community has always been our goal. We know that the people love us, and we appreciate it much more than we express and that’s why we do what we do in the backyard. We do so many free events.”
The Groove is working to raise the asking price of $500,000 by the end of January 2022.
If you want to help them reach their goal, visit their GoFundMe page here.
The record store says they plan to have events in their backyard as well as have artists perform to help them reach their goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.