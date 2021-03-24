NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dinner... but with a cone.
A former Vanderbilt University Football player is bringing the kid out in all of his customers as he serves up chicken in a delicious waffle cone at his restaurant, 'Coneheads.'
Coneheads opened right before the pandemic but continues to succeed during such tough times.
The restaurant offers chicken and cauliflower with the option of a yummy sauce and topping to go into a waffle cone.
