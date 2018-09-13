Police are bringing in extra patrols after a man was spotted recording children on the playground at an East Nashville Elementary School.
Parents of children at Explore! Community School received texts and notices from the administration letting them know about a suspicious man in a van trying to photograph students on the back playground at recess.
“It was scary at first,” parent Jamie Valentine said. “I feel very confident in the Explore! staff.”
It was a teacher that noticed the man recording and confronted him.
“It’s hard to say what they were doing,” Valentine said. “Just there randomly recording other people’s children that would be weird.”
The man drove away when he was confronted by the teacher, but not before she got a good look at him and his van.
The teacher told police it was an older model green van with fading colors, and there was black writing on the side that said “fire and water services.” The teacher also caught part of the license plate; 679.
“There’s crime everywhere,” Kristen Stenson who lives near the school said. “I think it’s great the teacher saw the person and called in the license plate.”
Parents say the school moved recess to a different playground on the property for a few days.
Police also have extra patrols driving around the area.
“You just have to keep your eyes open and just hope for the best,” Stenson said.
According to the note sent to parents the person was a white males in his thirties, with shaggy brown hair.
