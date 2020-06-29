NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A video from an East Nashville street is giving the neighbors there something to worry about.
“Terrifying. Couldn’t sleep last night when I saw it cause you think about, my kids are pretty good about staying out of the street but you know, they’ll go a couple steps out before we call them back in and that thought will just never leave my mind now,” says Ryan Pfeiffer who lives on Sheridan Road where the video was captured.
He wasn’t home when it was recorded Sunday but two neighbors have videos of the driver speeding through the area.
The neighborhood road is one without sidewalks but many people do walk their dogs and children on it.
Pfeiffer says, “I would love to get speed bumps on this road. It feels like people just drive down Sheridan really fast here.”
Michael Epps Utley was on the road one of the times the driver sped through. He says he’s the man on his bike in the video. “80 miles an hour, going super fast. You can count the seconds in the video and see he traveled about 600 feet in the video. I was able to calculate it was just about 80 miles an hour and this is insane. This is a 30 mile an hour neighborhood street.“
Utley says he bikes 2-3 times a week there. While other neighbors don’t want to come forward because of retribution from the driver, he has no problem calling them out. “There’s the jokey stuff about a bunch of Karen’s; listen, I’ll be the biggest Karen of them all if it's saving the lives of these kids, because my kids skateboard and run and train for triathlons on these streets and we can’t have these stuff in this neighborhood.”
A small child is seen in a front yard in the video when the car comes by.
Neighbors express this driver keeps speeding and then want it to stop. “Definitely noticed it in the last several months mainly because we’ve been working from home the whole time,” says Pfeiffer.
Metro Police say they did get two calls to emergency communications Sunday about a driver speeding but don’t have any filed complaints on it.
Utley says he filed one on the Nashville.gov website Monday morning. “Strangely enough we kind of know who this guy is in the neighborhood and I checked his Facebook and last night he said he totaled his car.”
