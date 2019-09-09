Neighbors are upset tonight over plans to turn an old church into a bar.
The church is at 714 Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.
Noise, trash and parking are all things nearby homeowners worry about.
"In fact the opposition was so strong, it accounted for every home on this entire block," said homeowner Marc Grant.
Neighbors told News4 they made their council member Scott Davis well aware.
There's even a law saying, 'beer permits aren't allowed within 100 feet of a school, daycare or home,' but they said Davis helped the developer by voting in favor of an exception just before leaving office.
"It certainly leaves you questioning who local government works for. Does it work for the constituents or does it hold hands with developers and walk them into permits that are in direct opposition," said Grant.
News4 found it happens a lot.
In fact, the city made an exception to the beer permit rule 21 times between July of 2018 and May of 2019.
"This is a law. So, what's the point of having a residential waiver at all if you're just going to step around it," said Grant.
Davis didn't return our text or phone call.
The developer, Jim Higgins, said he's planning a restaurant not a bar.
Higgins said he's worked with homeowners by agreeing to put up a fence and landscaping.
He agreed to close early on weekdays.
He also pointed out that Gallatin Pike is an extremely busy road.
There's a cash advance business and a Burger King on either side of the church.
Meanwhile homeowners said, they plan to keep fighting and they've started by talking to News4 to get the word out.
"This is a microcosm of what can happen to you as well. Certainly it impacts our street, but it could be your street next, Do you want get steam rolled by a developer? If not, come support us," said Grant.
The neighborhood is having a meeting Tuesday at the East Nashville police precinct at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.