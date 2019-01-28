NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville high school is being evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.
Stratford High School is located on Stratford Avenue in East Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating the incident.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
