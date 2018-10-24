The Fatherland district of East Nashville, has long been considered a food desert, so, when word spread that Bill Martin's neighborhood grocery store on Fatherland Drive was up for sale, it caused concern, not only for the convenience factor, but also it provided the neighborhood with low-priced groceries.
From Bill Martin Fatherland location, people who live at Casey Place, depend on the store, it's about five blocks away, a short walk for low cost groceries.
However if Martin's closed, people who live at Casey, would have a much long walk for groceries to Kroger or Aldi.
Carol Williams, a neighborhood activist, believes the people who need Martins the most are being left behind.
"Those of us who have cars and money to put gas in our car, we're ok, but Casey has two-thousand residents and they're not ok," said Williams.
The neighborhood is changing fast, high end condo's, and boutique businesses are everywhere. Williams says, investors are pushing real estate prices up, and mom and pop businesses out.
"So what's gonna come, another mixed use from someone outside Nashville, who knows nothing about the spirit of East Nashville", said Williams.
The property was listed by a realtor, what happens next, is anyone's guess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.