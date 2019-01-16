An East Nashville community is up in arms against a proposed development, that would create as many as 30 Airbnb units.
The proposal still needs to get the green light by planning and zoning.
People in Cleveland Park said their neighborhood is losing its neighbors.
The empty lot along North 6th Street is where the development would go. The developer sees opportunity for growth and change. Neighbors said they aren't on board with more short-term rentals.
“Change is good to a degree, but what is being proposed is not good,” said Sam McCullough.
McCullough has called the Cleveland park neighborhood home for more than 60 years. He sees the changing landscape, and more short-term rentals popping up.
“They're everywhere,” said McCullough. “I don't know the people coming in and out of the houses right around me, and up the street.”
Currently the lot across from Cleveland Park is zoned for six single-family homes. However, if rezoning is approved it has the potential for 30 Airbnb units.
Sean Roberge is the developer and lives in the neighborhood. He said his goal is to create a mixed-use space with housing, restaurants and retail.
“The development will be primarily residential, with some really small commercial built in,” said Roberge.
Ultimately, he's leaving it up to the buyers to determine what to do with the units.
“Is it probable that the whole thing will go to short term rental lots? Absolutely not. Is it possible? Yes. But, that's a very outside possibility,” said Roberge.
“We have lost our neighborhood enough as it is,” counters McCullough. “We want home owners, we want home renters, people who can be your neighbor, be there for the long haul.”
Opponents to this plan have created a website and are sharing their thoughts on social media.
A public hearing on the rezoning proposal is set for Feb. 14 at Metro Planning and Zoning. It begins at 4 p.m. and neighbors will get a chance to weigh in.
Joel Rakes is spearheading the effort to stop the proposed development.
“We just don’t think it’s the right direction for the neighborhood,” said Rakes. “I’m just hopeful the developer hears there’s neighbors that are concerned about this. There’s a compromise and a middle ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.