NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Much of East Nashville is still recovering from the deadly tornado that swept through in March.
Brittany Hartwell’s clothing boutique, Molly Green, was completely destroyed.
“It’s just kind of sad. I mean even they way we found out was just on Twitter because somebody said Molly Green is gone,” said Hartwell.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que owner, Will Newman, was able to repair their damage and reopened earlier this summer.
But he said things still arent the same.
“It’s coming back slowly. It’s not performing as well as our other locations in Nashville and I think that’s due in large part to the fact there’s just a lack of daytime office activity. It’s not very lucrative to be small business in Nashville right now.”
The hardships have been rough, but both business owners said the East Nashville is resilient.
“East Nashville is full of hardworking people with tons of talent and creativity and it spirit and it’s going to bounce back,” said Hartwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.