NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people are still dealing with the long-last impacts of the March tornados.
East Nashville is one of those areas that still has a tremendous amount of damage.
Will Newman is the owner of Edley’s Bar-B-Que.
His East Nashville location received some minor structural damage and significant damage to their dining patio.
The restaurant just re-opened their doors in early June.
Several businesses in the area still have no signs of reopening.
“With the tornado and COVID -19, I think people really don’t know what to do because they’ve got tornado damage, they’ve got probably a check for insurance. Their thought is, do I even try to rebuild and come back in the middle of this when so many restaurants who were not affected by the tornado can’t survive.”
Despite this, Newman believes East Nashville is resilient.
“History has taught us over the long haul an upward trend will continue. That’s gonna be the case for East Nashville, Nashville, and the U.S. I have to be optimistic to be a business owner and you have to find your strength from optimism and finding the good world,” said Newman.
