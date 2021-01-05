NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two East Nashville businesses announced its reopening after the tornado touched down 10 months ago.
BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse was hit directly by the tornado on March 3, 2020.
BoomBozz General Manager James Figauredo said he was there 15 minutes after it touched down.
“We lost three out of four walls, the entire roof, it was a mess. It looked like a war zone,” Figauredo said.
He said the playground, a community favorite, stayed intact.
“A normal day there would be 20 kids from Lockeland Elementary on the playground,” Figauredo said.
Almost one year later, East Nashville staples are starting to open back up.
The Crying Wolf, a bar on Woodland Street, posted on Facebook that it will be open on Friday for limited hours.
Boombozz said it plans to reopen at the beginning of March on the one-year anniversary of the tornado.
The $4 million renovation – some covered by insurance – includes more seating, TVs and a new walk-around bar that customers can access inside or out.
Figauredo said the timing of the tornado was a blessing.
“Two weeks later COVID hit, and if we were to be open during COVID, with the overhead of this restaurant, we may have been bankrupt,” Figauredo said. “Given that, there are many blessings in disguise
Figauredo says the timing of the tornado was a blessing.
“Two weeks later COVID hit. And if we were to be open during COVID with the overhead of this restaurant, we may have been bankrupt. So, given that there are many blessings in disguise.”
Figauredo said while many of the employees will come back, they will be hiring for 75-80 positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.